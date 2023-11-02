Man Teaches Class on How To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse!

Between shows like The Walking Dead and The Last of Us, popular movies like 28 Days Later and Zombieland, and not to mention the global pandemic we all just went through– anything seems possible these days.

And yes, that includes a zombie apocalypse! A dude in Illinois founded the Zombie Awareness program…

Z.A.P.

According to the ZAP website,

This is a highly interactive educational seminar with an immersive environment that transports audience members to the end of the world.

Not only does this rare type of lighthearted training teach people about zombies: the history behind the myth and the different depictions throughout pop culture, real-world survival tips and life hacks that could very well help anyone in any extreme situation of survival.

The creator, an aspiring horror filmmaker, originally started the program with friends for fun but the seminar has become more extensive and intricate over the years to bring this post-apocalyptic scenario to life.

Expect to learn what qualifies as a zombie, how they’re created, and how to eliminate them. Not like we haven’t seen it before in the movies, but he believes there’s a lot of misinformation out there and his job is to set the record straight.

It’s all fun and games until a zombie apocalypse breaks out! Learn more about the Zombie Awareness Program here.