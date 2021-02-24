Mandy Moore Welcomes A Baby Boy!

Baby boy August arrived on his due date! Mandy and musician husband Taylor Goldsmith are thrilled.

“Gus is here,” Mandy wrote on Instagram. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)





“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The arrival of Gus ends a long journey for Mandy and Taylor, who have been trying to conceive for years.