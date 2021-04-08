Mansion Featured In ‘The Godfather’ And ‘The Bodyguard’ Is Up For $89.75 Million

According to the LA Times, a mansion with a storied history and that is known as the Heart estate is up for sale.

The mansion that was built in 1927 has a long history of famous homeowners including President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie who honeymooned there in the early ’50s.

More recently, the building’s exterior has been featured in films such as “The Godfather” and “The Bodyguard.” It was also used in Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” music video.

If you have the cash, you can purchase the Mediterranean-style home for $89.75 million. In 2016 the home was listed for $195 million. After accruing $50 million in debt, it’s being forced into sale at the new price by a bankruptcy court.

While looking at the home, the main house and two guest apartments are on 3.5 acres of land. The main house consists of eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Other features include: