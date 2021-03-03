Many Couples Too Comfortable With Each Other Since Lockdown Started

The average couple will have six conversations, each, while one of them is on the toilet.

64% of respondents reported that moving in with their partner broke down many of the “bathroom boundaries.”

70% say they have a bath in front of their partner (with bubbles?)

30% say they will pee in front of their partner

25% say they will poop in front of them

On the issue of “toilet talk,” for instance, thirty-one percent clarified that while they are comfortable talking on the toilet, their partner is not.

Couples have also had arguments about what you can flush! Q-tips (14%), wet wipes (14%), intimate wipes (13%), condoms (13%), and dental floss (12%) were amongst the most divisive items in the flush-or-not-to-flush debate.

BATHROOM BOUNDARIES BROKEN DURING QUARANTINE