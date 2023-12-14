Many People Believe That Their Pets Enjoy The Holiday Season For Than Them…

Nearly half of people (43%) believe that their loved ones are more excited to see their pet this holiday season than they are to see them.

According to a new survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners, that’s a two-way street as 32% admit they’re more excited to see a family member or friend’s pet than they are to see them.

20% believe that their pet enjoys the holiday season more than they do.

Almost half (48%) of respondents do something special for their pet during the most wonderful time of the year. This includes custom ornaments or decorations, dressing them up in holiday clothing or pyjamas as well as giving them their own tree and stocking.

Half also like to give them extra treats, and 45% admit they give their pet more treats at Christmas than any other time of the year.

More than two-thirds are likely to give their four-legged friend their own special holiday meal.

The survey found that more than three-quarters of pet owners believe that their pet is happier with increased visitors during the holiday season.

Begging for attention, welcoming guests and playing with a new holiday toy are some of the top ways respondents can tell if their pet is in the holiday spirit.