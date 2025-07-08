'Bathroom Camping' Is Gen Z’s Newest Self-Care Strategy — And Honestly? Relatable.

Move over “raw-dogging reality” — there's a new form of workplace therapy on the rise, and it involves hiding out in the loo.

Introducing: Bathroom Camping!



Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like — setting up emotional camp in a bathroom stall, not to do your business, but to escape everyone else’s.

According to TikTok (aka the Department of Modern Behaviour), Gen Z has turned the washroom into their personal chill zone. We’re talking headphones in, lights low, and an hour-long scroll through cute dog videos — all from the comfort of a locked stall.

No tent required, just vibes and maybe a travel-size Febreze.

This “toilet therapy” trend has picked up major steam, especially in high-stress jobs where the only true solitude comes with a bathroom fan humming in the background. Some folks even go full glamping — vaping, watching full-length movies, or journaling like they’re in a spa with linoleum floors.

But not everyone's on board with the bathroom break rebrand. Critics say it’s unfair to people who, y’know, actually need to use the facilities for classic reasons — like nature calling or a lunch-hour regret.

Still, for many stressed-out office dwellers and retail warriors, a bathroom stall has become the last safe space in a productivity-obsessed world. It’s quiet, it’s private, and no one expects you to smile.

RELATED: TikTok: Lip Filler, Leg Hair, and the Lies We’ve Been Sold: My ‘Propaganda I’m Not Falling For’ List

So if you see someone heading into the stall with a portable charger and noise-cancelling headphones, don’t judge. They’re not wasting time — they’re bathroom camping. And honestly, we all deserve a little peace... even if it’s next to a Dyson Airblade.