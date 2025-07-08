'Bathroom Camping' Is Gen Z’s Newest Self-Care Strategy — And Honestly? Relatable.
Move over “raw-dogging reality” — there's a new form of workplace therapy on the rise, and it involves hiding out in the loo.
Introducing: Bathroom Camping!
Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like — setting up emotional camp in a bathroom stall, not to do your business, but to escape everyone else’s.
According to TikTok (aka the Department of Modern Behaviour), Gen Z has turned the washroom into their personal chill zone. We’re talking headphones in, lights low, and an hour-long scroll through cute dog videos — all from the comfort of a locked stall.
No tent required, just vibes and maybe a travel-size Febreze.
@58orangejuice The more you know #fyp #relatable ♬ som original - yugi
This “toilet therapy” trend has picked up major steam, especially in high-stress jobs where the only true solitude comes with a bathroom fan humming in the background. Some folks even go full glamping — vaping, watching full-length movies, or journaling like they’re in a spa with linoleum floors.
@avasmith9637 #mentalhealthmatters #fypreal #highasf #fyp #real #bathroomcamping ♬ i was born to be alone - forworn
But not everyone's on board with the bathroom break rebrand. Critics say it’s unfair to people who, y’know, actually need to use the facilities for classic reasons — like nature calling or a lunch-hour regret.
Still, for many stressed-out office dwellers and retail warriors, a bathroom stall has become the last safe space in a productivity-obsessed world. It’s quiet, it’s private, and no one expects you to smile.
RELATED: TikTok: Lip Filler, Leg Hair, and the Lies We’ve Been Sold: My ‘Propaganda I’m Not Falling For’ List
So if you see someone heading into the stall with a portable charger and noise-cancelling headphones, don’t judge. They’re not wasting time — they’re bathroom camping. And honestly, we all deserve a little peace... even if it’s next to a Dyson Airblade.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival
Welcome to Tall Pines, where Canada’s best bands, vibrant art, delicious eats, and the breathtaking beauty of Muskoka...