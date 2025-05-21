Listen Live

TikTok: Lip Filler, Leg Hair, and the Lies We’ve Been Sold: My ‘Propaganda I’m Not Falling For’ List

Lifestyle | What's Trending
Published May 21, 2025
By Leanne Page

There’s a new TikTok trend, and for once, it’s not a dance or a bizarre “What I eat in a day” where someone starts with iced coffee and ends with two almonds and a dream. No, this one’s actually kind of brilliant.

@lenaczech_

♬ fashion killa x under your spell - lyrics

It’s called “propaganda I’m not falling for,” and it’s basically a digital eye-roll at all the things we’ve been convinced we should like, do, or be — but actually... hate. Think of it as a way to publicly say, “Hey, society? You’ve been gaslighting me, and I’m onto you.”

@laurentiby

Propaganda I’m not falling for (anymore)

♬ I think about it all the time featuring bon iver - Charli xcx & Bon Iver

Some of these videos are all in good fun — light-hearted takes and cheeky observations — but others dive into deeper territory, calling out the ridiculous beauty standards women face every day (looking at you, clean girl aesthetic). Sure, the lists can spark debates in the comments, with people passionately defending their side, but one thing’s clear: we’ve all got a list of societal nonsense we’re just not buying into anymore.

@lexicameronn

#fyp #foryou #tiktoktrend #propaganda

♬ I think about it all the time featuring bon iver - Charli xcx & Bon Iver

This trend isn’t really about hate — it’s about freedom. It’s about saying, “Hey, maybe I don’t want to run five miles at 6 a.m. with a run club and then chug celery juice.” Maybe I just want to sleep in and not feel like a failure because I didn’t do a ‘soft life’ morning routine that involves journaling and twelve serums.

So thank you, TikTok. For once, you've given us something that actually feels real. Let’s keep calling out the weird little rules we’ve all been following without asking why.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close