TikTok: Lip Filler, Leg Hair, and the Lies We’ve Been Sold: My ‘Propaganda I’m Not Falling For’ List

There’s a new TikTok trend, and for once, it’s not a dance or a bizarre “What I eat in a day” where someone starts with iced coffee and ends with two almonds and a dream. No, this one’s actually kind of brilliant.

It’s called “propaganda I’m not falling for,” and it’s basically a digital eye-roll at all the things we’ve been convinced we should like, do, or be — but actually... hate. Think of it as a way to publicly say, “Hey, society? You’ve been gaslighting me, and I’m onto you.”

Some of these videos are all in good fun — light-hearted takes and cheeky observations — but others dive into deeper territory, calling out the ridiculous beauty standards women face every day (looking at you, clean girl aesthetic). Sure, the lists can spark debates in the comments, with people passionately defending their side, but one thing’s clear: we’ve all got a list of societal nonsense we’re just not buying into anymore.

This trend isn’t really about hate — it’s about freedom. It’s about saying, “Hey, maybe I don’t want to run five miles at 6 a.m. with a run club and then chug celery juice.” Maybe I just want to sleep in and not feel like a failure because I didn’t do a ‘soft life’ morning routine that involves journaling and twelve serums.

So thank you, TikTok. For once, you've given us something that actually feels real. Let’s keep calling out the weird little rules we’ve all been following without asking why.