MAPLE LEAFS TICKET PRICES ARE GOING UP... AGAIN 🍁🏒💸

Being a Toronto Maple Leafs fan is apparently less of a hobby and more of a luxury subscription service.

Despite a disappointing season, ticket prices at Scotiabank Arena are climbing again for 2026-27, and fans are understandably asking why?

Seats in the upper reaches of the arena are expected to run roughly $150 to $270 for individual games.

And sometimes you don't even get a seat. Standing-room tickets for the September 29 season opener against Montreal have been listed at around $269.

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Want to see Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers when they're in town?

Standing-room tickets have been listed around $281.

At $281, I don't want a chair. I want to sit on Auston Matthews' lap.

The cheapest standard seats reportedly average around $215, with some games against rivals like Montreal and Edmonton climbing into the $350-to-$400 range.

And some Leafs season-ticket holders are reportedly seeing increases of as much as 20 per cent compared with last season.

Naturally, fans aren't thrilled.

The Leafs haven't reached a Stanley Cup Final since 1967, and last season didn't exactly give fans a lot of new material for the championship parade scrapbook.

But here's the problem: People keep buying the tickets.

Scotiabank Arena holds around 19,000 fans, demand remains enormous and year after year, people complain about ticket prices...

Then sell a kidney and go anyway. Because being a Leafs fan is basically a toxic relationship.

Every year you say: “That's it. I'm done. I'm not spending another dollar on this team.”

Then October rolls around..."Hey, wanna go to the Leafs game?"

“ABSOLUTELY. HOW MUCH?” So yes, Leafs tickets are getting more expensive.

But look on the bright side. If you can't afford to actually sit down...

For only $269, they'll apparently let you stand there and think about the chair you could've bought for your house.