March 21st and 22nd, 2020
The Weeknd take the top spot for a second week
#20 The Other Side – Sza ft. Justin Timberlake
#19 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#18 Too Close – Ria Mae and Dan Talevski
#17 South Of The Border – Ed Sheeran ft. Camila Cabello
#16 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#15 The Man – Taylor Swift
#14 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#13 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
#12 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
KOOL Cameo: Just Give Me A Reason – Pink ft. Nate Ruess
#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#10 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#9 What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers
#8 Good As Hell – Lizzo
#7 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe ft. Julia Michaels
#6 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
#5 Adore You – Harry Styles
#4 Circles – Post Malone
#3 Memories – Maroon 5
Future Hit: I Love Me – Demi Lovato
#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd