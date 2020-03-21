Listen Live

March 21st and 22nd, 2020

The Weeknd take the top spot for a second week

By Top 20

#20 The Other Side – Sza ft. Justin Timberlake

#19 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas

#18 Too Close – Ria Mae and Dan Talevski

#17 South Of The Border – Ed Sheeran ft. Camila Cabello

#16 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

#15 The Man – Taylor Swift

#14 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara

#13 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

#12 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

KOOL Cameo: Just Give Me A Reason – Pink ft. Nate Ruess

 

To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals

#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#10 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth

#9 What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#8 Good As Hell – Lizzo

 

 

 

A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!

#7 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#6 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez

#5 Adore You – Harry Styles

#4 Circles – Post Malone

#3 Memories – Maroon 5

Future Hit: I Love Me – Demi Lovato

#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

 

