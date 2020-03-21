Videos to Make You Smile

We are in a pandemic where we are being asked to keep our distance from each other and many of our regular activities have been cancelled. It can be hard emotionally and mentally. So, have been sharing videos to make us smile which seem all the more light-filled given our circumstances.

Here are some of the wonderful videos I’ve seen.

Share some of your favourites!

This one made me LOL. A dog gives advice to us ‘two-footeds’

Here’s a girl dancing with her dog. I can hardly believe it’s a dog because it moves like a human in a dog costume!

In case you need to smile…my daughter dancing with our pup Otis pic.twitter.com/rhNwP1H6gW — carrie levan (@LevanCarrie) March 17, 2020

Here’s three-year-old Madison took to her porch to dance in her jingle dress.

Three-year-old Madison took to her porch to dance in her jingle dress. The member of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in Alberta wanted to cheer those feeling down about the COVID-19 pandemic. Video: Lorianne Chowace / Facebook pic.twitter.com/q2XncOGajY — APTN National News (@APTNNews) March 19, 2020

This sock puppet eating cars:

Italians singing from their windows while on lockdown

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii 🌍 (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

And, this cute little kitten up for adotpion at the Barrie SPCA. Awww