Mariah Carey Launches Her Own Irish Cream Liqueur: Black Irish

Mariah took to social media to say, “Introducing BLACK IRISH. Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration.”

“A cause for celebration” is a lyric from Mariah’s 2005 track “It’s Like That.”

Available in original, white chocolate and salted caramel, the liqueurs are 17% ABV, and made by blending “aged Irish whiskey and superior dairy sourced from Irish farms.”

According to Food & Wine magazine, Mariah dubbed her liqueur Black Irish as “a playful nod to her Black and Irish lineage.” Her mom is of Irish descent, while her late father was Black and Venezuelan.

Black Irish is now available online. And should you ever get so drunk that you forget whose product it is, the bottlecaps are emblazoned with an “MC” as well as Mariah’s signature butterfly image!

Please enjoy responsibly!