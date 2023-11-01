Mariah Carey Says It’s Time For Christmas!

Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ for Christmas as she kicks off festive countdown

It’s the most wonderful time of the year according to Mariah Carey…

The queen of Christmas has declared it the start of the holiday season!

“It’s…… TIME!!!” Carey wrote on Instagram, alongside a video that showed her defrosting in an icy vault as the clock ticked to midnight on 1 November.

Even though our pumpkins are still out and the candy stash is still plenty, like it or not; Christmas is coming!