MARIAH CAREY TO BRING A NEW CHRISTMAS SPECIAL TO APPLE TV+

Mariah Carey has announced a second holiday special for AppleTV+ titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will arrive this December. Mariah’s Christmas comes on the heels of the singer’s previous 2020 special for Apple, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which featured guest stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg.

The Magic Continues will see Mariah teaming up with R&B singer Khalid and gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

Carey herself will executive produce The Magic Continues, which will be helmed by music video director Joseph Kahn. While the special is slated for December, no official release date has been confirmed.

Carey’s classic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” made its annual return to the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart back in November, landing at No.1 nearly 27 years since its 1994 release.