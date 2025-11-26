Mariah Carey Is Defrosting Again — Vegas Is Officially in Its Christmas Era

Hide your debit cards and emotionally prepare your vocal cords — Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas back to Las Vegas.

The Queen of Queen-of-Christmas is returning to the Strip with her sparkly new show series, “Christmastime in Las Vegas,” lighting up Park MGM and turning the desert into a full-blown winter wonderland (minus the snow and a LOT of sequins).

All I Want for Christmas? A Vegas Getaway.

Mariah will take over Dolby Live at Park MGM with a string of holiday-packed performances kicking off November 27, 2025 and running through mid-December — perfectly timed for those who believe Christmas starts the moment she clears her throat.

Expect classic holiday bangers, fan favourites, and at least one moment where she stands perfectly still while a wind machine does the emotional heavy lifting.

Show Dates (aka When Vegas Becomes Mariah’s Snow Globe)

You can catch her live on:

Nov. 27, 28, 29

Dec. 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13

Plenty of chances to see her serve vocals, velvet gowns, and festive superiority.

The Takeaway?

Mariah isn’t just returning to Vegas — she’s reclaiming it.

Expect glitter, nostalgia, whistle notes, and an atmosphere that screams: It’s not Christmas until Mariah says so.

Dust off your Santa heels. The holiday season has been officially summoned 🎤❄️