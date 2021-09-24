Mario Movie Is Coming In 2022!

Chris Pratt is Mario in Nintendo’s animated movie, coming December 21st, 2022!

The upcoming film will also feature a ridiculously star-studded cast of voice actors, including Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach,

Charlie Day as Luigi,

Jack Black as Bowser,

Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

Charles Martinet, who’s voiced Mario in Nintendo’s games for over three decades, will also appear in the film for “surprise cameos.”

The same studio, Illumination that brought us Despicable Me and Minions is behind this new Mario Movie!

Nintendo also announced a few more details on the upcoming film: it’ll be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, (Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), with a by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Minions: The Rise of Gru.) There’s still no title or basic plot details yet, but with a release day in a little over a year, we’ll likely get more information on the upcoming film in the coming months.