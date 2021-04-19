Mark Wahlberg’s Mother, Alma Dies

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are mourning the loser of their mother, who passed away at the age of 78.

She passed after struggling with an illness. The brothers confirmed the news on social media with Mark penning, “My angel. Rest in peace,” with a photo of his mother attached.

Donnie added in a video: “It’s time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you, and will celebrate you, today and always.”

Alma featured in the Wahlberg family reality series Wahlburgers. She was a mom to nine kids.