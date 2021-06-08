Maroon 5 Announces 2021 Tour Dates In Support Of New Album ‘JORDI’

JORDI is named after Maroon 5’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017 following a heart attack.

The new album is out this Friday and now fans may get a chance to see the group live, finally!

Maroon 5 will be hitting the road for a lengthy tour in support of their upcoming seventh studio album JORDI. The tour kicks off on August 10 in Auburn, WA, and will see the band playing shows across North America until they wrap up on October 8 in Concord, CA.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 11 at 10 AM.

The group stops in Toronto on September 2nd at the Budweiser Stage! Those who had tickets from the previous tour that was canceled due to the pandemic will be able to use them at this show.