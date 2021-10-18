‘Married With Children’ star Katey Sagal rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car

Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing a street in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that the “Sons of Anarchy” actress was hospitalized following the accident last Thursday.

According to the outlet, the 67-year-old was transported by ambulance and treated for her injuries, which are not serious or life threatening. She has since been released and is recovering at home. The driver did stop and remained at the scene.

Sagal started her career in the ’70s as a singer and songwriter, but she is best known for her roles on ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Rebel,’ and ‘The Conners.’