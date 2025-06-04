Great Scott! Marty McFly’s Guitar Is Missing — And the Search Is On 🎸

Marty McFly may have time-travelled back to the future, but his iconic guitar didn’t make the trip.

In one of the most unforgettable scenes from Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox (aka Marty) shreds Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” on a cherry red Gibson ES-345 during a 1950s high school dance.

It was the solo that saved his family, wowed the crowd, and instantly cemented the moment in movie history.

But here’s the twist: the real guitar vanished sometime after filming. Even when they tried to track it down for Back to the Future Part II in 1989, the filmmakers came up empty.

Now, 40 years after the movie’s release, Gibson Guitars is officially launching a search for the missing axe. The Nashville-based company is asking fans, collectors, and time-travellers alike to help locate the legendary six-string.

They're also producing a new documentary called Lost to the Future, all about the hunt for Marty’s guitar and the legacy of the film that made it a pop culture treasure.

So if you happen to spot a Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 gathering dust in someone’s attic — or if you know a guy who knows a guy — you might just help close one of Hollywood’s coolest mysteries.

Until then, keep your eyes peeled... and your flux capacitor fully charged.