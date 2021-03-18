MARVEL REVEALS FIRST GAY CAPTAIN AMERICA

Marvel’s just revealed a new ‘Captain America,’ and he’s going to be gay.

The limited comic book series, called ‘the United States of Captain America’, features a character named ‘Aaron Fischer’ who’s described as ‘a fearless gay teen.’ The first issue is out in June!

Marvel released images of Fischer on Wednesday, touting him as the first openly queer character in Captain America’s 80-year history.

‘Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with the rise of this new LGBTQ+ hero,’ the company said in a statement.

The comic book series will revolve around Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas of the past to head out across the United States on a road trip. Along the way, they’ll meet heroes from different walks of life – including Fischer.

Marvel has been diversifying its comic book characters in recent years. Thor comics have already featured a trans female character named Sera.

There are rumours the character will be included in the next Thor film with Marvel also making its films more inclusive!