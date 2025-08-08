Matt Rife Is Now in Charge of the Haunted Annabelle Doll

Matt Rife just took on a job no one expected. He’s now the official guardian of the real haunted Annabelle doll.

Yes, the same Annabelle from the horror movies. But this one isn’t in Hollywood, it’s from Ed and Lorraine Warren’s actual occult museum.

The Doll Comes With a Haunted History

Rife didn’t buy the house in Connecticut, but he’ll oversee the doll and other spooky stuff for the next five years.

The previous caretaker died while touring with the doll. And yes, that part is just as creepy as it sounds.

Now Rife plans to keep the tradition going. He’ll tour with the haunted objects, offer overnight stays, and open the museum to visitors.

Funny Guy Meets Paranormal Nightmare

Matt Rife is best known for his comedy — not ghost hunting. But he says he’s ready for the chills and jump scares.

He’s joked about haunted hotels before, so maybe this is right up his alley or it could be a horror movie waiting to happen.

So now the real question: Would you spend the night in a haunted museum with Annabelle watching you sleep?