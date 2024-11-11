Mattel’s 'Wicked' Doll Boxes Link to Porn Site: The Mix-Up That Has Fans Talking

Toy giant Mattel, known for its iconic Barbie and Hot Wheels collections, has found itself in hot water after an unfortunate packaging error for its new "Wicked" dolls. The dolls, inspired by the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, had packaging that directed fans to an unexpected corner of the internet.

The Packaging Slip-Up

The back of the "Wicked" doll boxes included a printed link that was intended to lead fans to more information about the highly anticipated movie.

Instead, the URL listed was wicked.com, a domain that redirects to a pornographic site, rather than the intended wickedmovie.com, the official site for the Universal Pictures film.

Unsurprisingly, this error has sparked outrage and disbelief among fans and parents alike. Social media was quick to react, with users sharing photos of the doll packaging and calling out Mattel for the oversight. One post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Hey @Mattel, whoever is responsible for your marketing/packaging for the new official Wicked dolls has made a HUGE mistake! The wicked.com on your packaging takes you to a porn site!”

The Aftermath

Despite the backlash, hundreds of these faulty doll boxes have appeared on resale platforms like eBay, still available for purchase and attracting the attention of collectors who thrive on limited-edition misprints and errors.

A Movie Worth the Hype?

For fans eagerly awaiting Wicked, the musical-to-movie adaptation will premiere on Nov. 22, with part two expected on Nov. 21, 2025. The film promises to deliver the same magic that made the Broadway show a hit, with Grande and Erivo leading an ensemble cast poised to bring the story of Oz’s most famous witches to life on the big screen.

While Mattel deals with the fallout of this packaging error, fans of the musical hope that the focus will soon shift back to the enchanting tale set to take over theatres. For now, though, it serves as a cautionary tale for brands: double-check your URLs before printing.