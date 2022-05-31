Matthew McConaughey returned to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas to meet the families of those killed in the devastating school shooting there last Tuesday.

McConaughey was born in the town which was hit by tragedy when a teenage gunman opened fire on a classroom full of kids, killing 19 youngsters and two teachers.

He made the trip on Friday to meet with some of those affected at the Uvalde Civic Center and was thanked by Congressman Tony Gonzales on Twitter, who wrote: “This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us.”

“We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal.”

Matthew spent much of his childhood in the town of Uvalde and his mother Kay taught at St. Philip’s Episcopal School, which is about a mile away from Robb Elementary School where the shooting took place.