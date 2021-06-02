Matthew Perry And Molly Hurwitz Break Off Engagement

According to reports, Matthew Perry has suddenly split from his fiancee Holly Hurwitz.

Perry confirmed the news to PEOPLE saying, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them.” The couple had been engaged since November of 2020.

The breakup comes as Perry has faced an onslaught of online scrutiny about his health following his appearance at the “Friends” reunion that aired on HBO Max.

Fans were left worried after Perry slurred his speech during the special as he sat alongside former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

According to a report, Perry’s speech was impaired due to recent dental work. The source insisted that Perry is sober and there was no need for fans to worry.