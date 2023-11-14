Matthew Perry Will Be Honoured At Real-Life Central Perk Coffeehouse!

Matthew Perry died last month in an accidental drowning and will be honoured today…(Tuesday)

In a statement, the coffeehouse said: “Central Perk Coffeehouse will distribute the Chandler Bing ‘Can I Interest You in a Sarcastic Comment’ sleeve exclusively for the entire day, in honour of the life and enduring legacy of Matthew Perry.”

The coffee house chain says the setup won’t be as it was when the show ran from 1994 to 2004 but rather will be reimagined as to what it would look like in 2023…

Glen Coben, founder and principal designer of Glen and Co. Architecture, said: “It’s not about creating a replica of it, it’s looking at what it would look like today. It’s a modern interpretation of what a coffee shop or Central Perk would look like in 2024.”

Matthew Perry was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles last week, just opposite where Perry filmed his classic sitcom and attended by his Friends co-stars.