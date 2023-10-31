Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Are All So Utterly Devastated Over Sudden Death

The stars of “Friends” say they are mourning the “unfathomable” death of Matthew Perry.

Perry was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles after police responded to a 911 call on Saturday, the LAPD said.

His five “Friends” co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — did not speak out right away but issued a joint statement on Monday to People magazine.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they continue. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message is then signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.