Maxwell House Is Now… Maxwell Apartment?!

Apparently, coffee isn’t just “good to the last drop” anymore — it’s also good to the last dollar. In a move no one had on their 2025 bingo card, Maxwell House has rebranded itself as “Maxwell Apartment.”

Yes, the 132-year-old coffee brand decided it was time for a glow-up, and what’s more relatable than rent prices these days?

With one-third of people currently renting, the company says the new name reflects the “reality of modern living.” (Translation: most of us can’t afford a house, but we can still afford caffeine.)

A Coffee “Lease” Instead of a Latte Habit

Along with the rebrand, Maxwell Apartment rolled out a $39.99 yearly coffee plan — cheekily called a “lease.” For less than the cost of two oat-milk lattes and a croissant, you get four massive 27.5-ounce coffee tubs delivered right to your door.

Do the math, and you could save up to $1,000 compared to buying your daily cup at a café. That’s money back in your wallet for more important things… like rent, hydro, or your kid’s never-ending hockey fees.

RELATED: The Coffee Trend Everyone’s Talking About

Coffee Meets Cost of Living

Between skyrocketing housing costs and coffee shop prices that make you feel like you’re taking out a second mortgage, Maxwell Apartment is marketing itself as the down-to-earth option. Same coffee, new “apartment-sized” branding, and apparently no compromise on taste.

It’s a savvy PR move — especially in a world where people are ditching luxuries but still clinging desperately to their caffeine. After all, we can skip brunch, but if you come between us and our morning brew? We riot.

Bottom Line

Whether you live in a house, condo, basement suite, or a shoebox with Wi-Fi, at least Maxwell Apartment wants to keep you fuelled. Because if life’s too expensive, your coffee shouldn’t be.