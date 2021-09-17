Mayim Bialik And Ken Jennings Will Host Jeopardy Through the End Of The Season!

The famous game show will be in good hands until a permanent host can be named!

Sources have confirmed that Bialik and Jennings will share hosting duties for the rest of the season.

Starting September 20th it will be Mayim hosting, and then Kennings. From there, they will trade off as their schedule allows.

The news comes after executive producer Mike Richards, who was named host, stepped down due to past insensitive comments he made on a past podcast.

When Alex Trebek died last November, “Jeopardy” filled the hosting duties with a series of celebrities who gladly stepped in to help! That list of guest hosts included; LeVar Burton, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Anderson Cooper, Buzzy Cohen, David Faber, Aaron Rodgers, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bill Whitaker, Joe Buck, and Dr. Mehmet Oz.