McDonald’s Is Bringing Back a Beloved 1980s Happy Meal Toy, and Millennials Are Not Okay

What’s old is new again. And this time, it comes with fries.

McDonald's has officially revived one of its most iconic Happy Meal toys from the 1980s, proving once and for all that nostalgia is the strongest flavour on the menu.

The fast-food giant announced that the Changeables Happy Meal toys are back after nearly 40 years, launching Tuesday and instantly unlocking childhood memories people didn’t realize they were still emotionally attached to.

Starting January 27, the classic toys that ruled the late ’80s and early ’90s are returning to restaurants for a limited time. Kids get a fun toy. Grownups get an identity crisis. Everyone wins.

There are 16 different Changeables to collect, and they transform into classic McDonald’s items. At first glance, they look like things you’d find behind the counter, like menu items, drink dispensers, take-out bags, or even trash cans. Then suddenly, boom, they turn into robots, dinosaurs, or characters that absolutely did not need to go that hard.

Changeables were first introduced in 1987 and became a huge hit because they were basically two toys in one. Plus, nothing screamed “future” like a cheeseburger that turned into a robot.

McDonald’s says bringing them back is meant to let a new generation experience the same joy that made the toys so popular the first time around. Translation: parents are absolutely going to want these more than their kids.

So yes, the Changeables are back. Your inner child is thrilled. Your adult brain is Googling storage bins. 🍟🤖