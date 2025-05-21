Can a McDonald's Meal Actually Help Your Migraine?

Next time you feel a migraine coming on, don’t reach for the meds—head to the McDonald’s drive-thru?

That’s what the internet is claiming anyway, thanks to a viral TikTok and a whole lot of desperate, head-throbbing commenters swearing by the so-called "McMigraine Meal."

Fries + Coke = Relief?

It all started when TikTok user Milly Hancock shared a quick 12-second clip showing herself grabbing fries and a fountain Coke from McDonald’s after suffering a 48-hour headache. Within days, thousands of people chimed in with comments backing her up.

“So basically Coke and fries help headaches because caffeine tightens blood vessels, sugar boosts blood glucose, and salty carbs rebalance electrolytes,” one user explained.

And apparently, regular Coke is the go-to, not Diet Coke. Sorry, aspartame.

Is There Any Science Behind It?

Surprisingly… yes. According to Verywell Health, this combo might have some benefits:

Caffeine (like the kind in Coke) is found in many migraine meds and can reduce pain by narrowing blood vessels.

(like the kind in Coke) is found in many migraine meds and can reduce pain by narrowing blood vessels. Carbonation can settle an upset stomach, a common migraine sidekick.

can settle an upset stomach, a common migraine sidekick. Salty fries could help replenish electrolytes—although too much sodium can also make headaches worse, so it’s not a guaranteed cure-all.

They call it the "McMigraine Meal" and note it may work for some, but not everyone. Think of it more like a comfort food placebo with potential.

Worth a Shot?

If you’ve tried everything and your brain still feels like it’s hosting a drum solo, a Coke and fries might be the pick-me-up you didn’t know you needed. Worst-case scenario: your headache sticks around, but at least you got to eat fries.