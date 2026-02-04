McDonald’s Caviar? Yes, This Is a Real Sentence Now

Here’s your chance to take someone to McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day and, with a straight face, call it fancy.

McDonald’s has announced a limited-edition drop of something no one asked for but the internet demanded anyway: McNugget Caviar.

Yes. Caviar. No. Not chicken-flavoured fish eggs.

Starting next Tuesday, McDonald’s is giving away tins of McNugget Caviar at McNuggetCaviar.com, and before your hopes get too weird, let’s clarify: this is real caviar in a McNugget-branded tin. If you don’t enjoy fish eggs, you will continue to not enjoy fish eggs. Branding does not change biology.

The company claims the “salty, savoury” flavour makes it an excellent dipping companion for Chicken McNuggets, which feels like something that started as a dare and ended up in a boardroom PowerPoint.

This idea didn’t come out of nowhere. Back in 2024, the internet briefly lost its mind after Rihanna was caught on video trying McNuggets with caviar. McDonald’s apparently saw that clip and said, “Yes. This. Let’s confuse everyone.”

McDonald's and ... caviar?



McDonald's is helping customers celebrate Valentine's Day in a lavish way with its first-ever McNugget Caviar kits.https://t.co/lLlGaNvXXp pic.twitter.com/pC8UiI5RIN — Yahoo Life (@yahoolife) February 2, 2026

Each McNugget Caviar kit includes:

A one-ounce tin of actual caviar

A mother-of-pearl caviar spoon (because plastic would be gauche)

Crème fraîche (pronounced crem fresh, if you’ve watched enough cooking shows)

A $25 McDonald’s gift card for nuggets, because -balance

You can sign up for a chance to win starting Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Eastern, and McDonald’s is already warning that supplies are limited. Translation: the internet will destroy this in minutes.

Is this classy? Debatable.

Is this hilarious? Absolutely.

Is this proof that McDonald’s marketing team is deeply online? Without question.

So this Valentine’s Day, feel free to say you’re doing surf and turf.

It’s just… nuggets and fish eggs. 🍟🐟