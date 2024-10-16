McDonald’s Drops a ‘Friends’ Adult Happy Meal

McDonald’s is at it again with another nostalgia release, and this time they’re catering to fans of the iconic TV show Friends!

The fast food giant has unveiled a new Adult Happy Meal, guaranteed to brighten every Friendslover’s day.

What’s Inside the 'Friends' Adult Happy Meal?

This latest version of McDonald's Adult Happy Meal—called the Friends Box—is making waves at select locations. Much like the regular Happy Meal kids love, this one is designed to bring out your inner child but with adult-sized portions. Plus, it’s not just about the food. Like the kid's version includes a toy, the Friends Box comes with collectible items linked to the beloved 90s sitcom.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Friends, which premiered on NBC in 1994, the Friends Box offers your choice of McDonald's favourites like burgers and fries, but the real treat is the collectible inside. Each meal includes a mini figure of a character from Friends. And to top it off, McDonald's even introduced "Monica's Marinara" dipping sauce—named after Courtney Cox’s character—to add a little extra flavour to your meal.

Where Can You Score a 'Friends' Adult Happy Meal?

Excited to get your hands on one of these? Here’s the catch: the Friends Box is currently only available in Spain. McDonald’s has rolled out this special edition with a big marketing push, even airing commercials featuring actors who resemble the original Friends cast. While fans in Canada may not be able to snag one in person (at least not yet), some of the collectible items have already appeared on eBay for those who are eager to complete their Friends merch collection.

Will we see these Adult Happy Meals land in North America soon? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—this Friends collab has fans hoping to see more nostalgic releases from McDonald’s in the future!