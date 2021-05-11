Listen Live

McDonald’s Germany Will Debut A New Asparagus Burger

Will your pee still smell?

By Kool Eats

McDonald’s recently unveiled a new spargel (German for “asparagus”) burger that will be sold exclusively in Germany.

 

The new “Big Spargel Hollandaise” will soon be available at McDonald’s locations throughout Germany.

 

The fast-food chain tweeted a photo of the new burger recently, and while plenty in Germany was excited, many in North America were confused by the choice of burger topping.

 

 

