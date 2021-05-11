McDonald’s Germany Will Debut A New Asparagus Burger
Will your pee still smell?
McDonald’s recently unveiled a new spargel (German for “asparagus”) burger that will be sold exclusively in Germany.
The new “Big Spargel Hollandaise” will soon be available at McDonald’s locations throughout Germany.
The fast-food chain tweeted a photo of the new burger recently, and while plenty in Germany was excited, many in North America were confused by the choice of burger topping.
I have never known a country to be so obsessed with Spargel (asparagus). I respect Germany’s dedication. https://t.co/WUQYblFeXT
— Rachel Loxton (@RachLoxton) May 7, 2021