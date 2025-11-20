McDonald’s Goes Full Whoville This Holiday

McDonald’s is leaning all the way into the holiday chaos this year. They’re dropping The Grinch Meal on December 2nd.

You can pick a Big Mac, 10-piece McNuggets or McChicken plus a medium drink. But the real spotlight-stealer is the new fry seasoning.

Yes, Pickle “Grinch Salt” Fries Are Real

The fries come with Dill Pickle Grinch Salt, and you shake it on yourself. It’s bright, it’s bold, and it definitely matches the Grinch’s mood.

McDonald’s is also ditching toys and giving you limited-edition Grinch socks instead. There are four colors to pick from, yellow, red, blue, and green, so you can fully deck out your feet in holiday chaos.

New Treats Join the Menu

The Grinch Meal also comes with some festive sweets. You can grab a green heart–shaped sugar cookie or try the new Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry.

Rush to your McDonald's and try out the brand new Grinch Menu on December 2nd!