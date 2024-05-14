McDonald’s Is Launching the Viral Sensation Grimace Shake Across Canada Today!

Ready for something a little different? Canadians are finally getting to taste the very popular Grimace Shake!

The Shake has been in the States since last year, but now we can enjoy drinks based on the iconic character.

The berry-flavoured shake will be hitting Canada this week and will be available in restaurants and for delivery. But you’ll want to move fast, as it will only be available for a limited time.

And if you’re hoping to buy Grimace socks to go with the shake, they are currently sold out due to the huge success of McHappy Day on May 8th!