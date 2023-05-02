McDonald’s Logo Has A Hidden Meaning!

One of the most recognized symbols in the world today may have a hidden meaning!

An expert claimed that the symbol is also meant to represent a mother’s nurturing breasts when looked at upside-down.

The theory first surfaced in 2001 by author Eric Schlosser in his book “Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal.”

TikTok has recirculated the story…

According to Schlosser, McDonald’s bosses considered changing their logo in the 1960s.

The company hired design consultant and psychologist Louis Cheskin to help them rebrand, but he advised the team to keep the Golden Arches and revealed their hidden meaning.

There is a backstory to this theory, in fact; in the 60’s the restaurant chain considered changing their famous sign, but after hiring a psychologist who said that humans are sexually driven; McDonald’s decided to keep the “M.”

The conversation has recently started to trend on TikTok with some calling it “good advertisement” and others calling it complete Bull-t!