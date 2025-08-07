McDonald’s Drops a McDonaldland Meal — and Millennials Everywhere Are Feeling Very Seen 🍟🎉

McDonald’s just hit us square in the childhood with a big, golden-arched dose of nostalgia — and honestly, we’re lovin’ it.

Starting Tuesday, August 12, the fast-food chain is launching the McDonaldland Meal, a full-blown throwback to the whimsical world of Apple Pie Trees, Hamburger Patches, and that one fever dream where Mayor McCheese ran your town and everything smelled like fries.

Yes, McDonaldland — the magical, slightly chaotic realm created back in 1971 — is officially back on the menu, and it’s bringing collectibles, limited-edition merch, and even a brand new shake with it.

What’s in the McDonaldland Meal?

You get your choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece McNuggets, plus fries, a souvenir tin full of exclusive collectibles, and the real star of the show: the new Mt. McDonaldland Shake.

This pastel dream is inspired by the fictional volcano in McDonaldland — featuring “blue lava,” “pink clouds,” and “a secret concoction as enchanting as the world itself.” Translation? We have no idea what flavour it is, but we’re drinking it anyway.

Each meal includes a tin packed with stickers and postcards featuring the OG crew: Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends — all of whom are “officially taking the trip out of the group chat,” according to McD’s press release. (It’s giving ✨reunion special✨.)

You can collect up to six exclusive souvenirs — because what’s a trip to a fictional land without some adorable merch?

And Yes, There’s Limited-Edition Merch Too

McDonald’s is also dropping collabs with Pacsun and Away, because what’s more nostalgic than dressing like a Happy Meal?

The Pacsun line launches Aug. 12 and features sweat sets and graphic tees as colourful as McDonaldland itself.

The Away collab drops Aug. 18 and includes luggage tags and bag charms, free with any purchase at Away retail stores (while supplies last).

So if you ever dreamed of sipping a mythical volcano shake while wearing a Hamburglar hoodie, 2025 is your moment.