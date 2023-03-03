Listen Live

McDonald’s Will Debut a Chicken Big Mac In Canada for a Limited time!

Starting March 7th!

By Kool Eats

For a limited time, Canadians can sink their teeth into the new Chicken Big Mac, featuring the iconic Big Mac® goodness with a chicken twist.  A fresh take on a McDonald’s classic, the Chicken Big Mac is made with chicken lovers in mind.

With classic toppings – Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles – the Chicken Big Mac features two chicken patties made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

