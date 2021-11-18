MCDONALD’S WILL SELL EGG MCMUFFINS FOR THEIR ORIGINAL PRICE TO MARK THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY

If you stop at McDonald’s for breakfast today and there’s a massive line, this is why. The Egg McMuffin turns 50 this year. And McDonald’s is celebrating by offering them for their original price of just 63 CENTS.

You have to order through their app to get the deal.

So it’s also an attempt to boost their rewards program. If you just show up and order one, you’ll pay the normal price, around three bucks.

The McMuffin was invented by a franchise owner in Santa Barbara, California named Herb Peterson in 1971. It wasn’t available nationwide until 1975.

If you want to get in on the deal, download the McDonald’s app first, and order through there. Then pick it up.

You’ll be able to get a McMuffin for 63 cents during their normal breakfast hours of 6:00 to 10:30 A.M. It’s not clear if there’s a limit on how many you can buy.