Medications that can make you grow man boobs…

Apparently, it’s not just women booking appointments for a little chest enhancement.

More and more men are heading to plastic surgeons… but not for abs, jawlines, or hairlines — for their chests.

Yep. We’re talking about gynecomastia. Guys don’t want the man boobs!



While this can happen naturally (hello puberty, you chaotic little gremlin), certain medications can also nudge things in a… let’s call it an unexpected direction.

These meds can make you have man boobs…Consider yourself warned.

💪 Anabolic Steroids

Ah, yes, the classic “I just want to get shredded” starter pack.

These are synthetic testosterone… but ironically, they can mess with your hormones so much that your chest decides to go rogue. Congrats. You got bigger… just not where you planned.

🧢 Finasteride (Hair Loss Meds)

Used to keep your hair from abandoning ship.

Side effect? Your chest might decide to… grow a little personality. So now you’ve got great hair and confusing body proportions. Cool, cool, cool.

💊 Spironolactone

Helps your body get rid of excess fluid and treats things like high blood pressure. Also, messing with hormones like it's redecorating your endocrine system.

🧠 Antipsychotics

Important medications for serious conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. But yes, they can also come with hormonal side effects…

🧬 Antiandrogens (Prostate Treatments)



Used in prostate cancer treatment to block male hormones. Which is great for treatment…but can bring on the moobs!

😌 Diazepam (a.k.a. Valium)



Helps with anxiety, muscle spasms, and calming your nervous system. Unfortunately, your hormones didn’t get the memo to relax. calms

RELATED: Fun Facts About Boobs That You Probably Didn’t Know!

🔥 Cimetidine (a.k.a. Tagamet)



For heartburn and acid reflux — because spicy wings shouldn’t win. But long-term use can sometimes affect hormones. So now you’re choosing between heartburn… and wardrobe confusion.

🦶 Ketoconazole (a.k.a. Nizoral)



Fights fungal infections like athlete’s foot. But it can also mess with testosterone levels. Your feet are thriving. Your chest? Also thriving. Unexpectedly.



🦠 Metronidazole (a.k.a. Flagyl)

An antibiotic that tackles infections all over the body. Because when it fights bacteria, it sometimes also throws your hormones into mild chaos.

The Bottom Line (aka: Don’t Panic… Yet)

Before you start side-eyeing your medicine cabinet, these side effects are not guaranteed.

If something feels off, talk to a medical professional — not your gym buddy who thinks protein powder is a personality.