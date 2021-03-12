Listen Live

Meet Bruce, Ottawa Public Health’s Intern

He looks a little familiar

By Kool Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds has a new gig. In fact, he says he’s had it for a while. He’s Ottawa Public Health’s intern, Bruce. Check out the video posted to the Ottawa Public Health (OPH) Twitter account below:

 


“Bruce” is kind of famous for his posts on Ottawa Public Health’s social media, like the time he “forgot” to add the name of the winning team in a Superbowl tweet:

 

 

Wait, What?

What’s really going on here?

Ok. Ryan is not really Bruce.

Bruce doesn’t exist. Ottawa Health even said so on the thread they posted to the viral Superbowl tweet. They used the tweet to talk about thinking critically about what you see online and about misinformation. They wrote ‘Btw, we’re so touched by the outpouring of support for dear Bruce (who doesn’t exist, btw). It’s nice to see such kindness out there. Be critical of what you see online. Misinformation has consequences that go far beyond the wellbeing of “Bruce”. OttawaPublicHealth.ca/Misinformation

 


So, Ryan Reynolds is NOT Bruce, but he’s a big fan of Ottawa Public Health’s social media. According to CBC, Ryan Reynolds has been following OPH since before the pandemic but reached out last week to let compliment their work. OPH pitched him the idea for the video and he was happy to do it. Read MORE HERE.

The actual guy behind OPH’s online presence is named Kevin Parent. Read about him in Macleans.

Here’s a post from Facebook where OPH talks about excrement and how it helps them predict COVID cases:

 

A VERIFIED GOVERNMENT ACCOUNT IS POSTING ABOUT POOP. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE.

We’ve seen a few “but there’s only X…

Posted by Ottawa Public Health on Friday, March 5, 2021

Related posts

The End of Seasonal Time Changes?

What’s Wrong with Our Butter?

Canada Post Sending Canadians a Free Postage-Paid Postcard

Michael Bublé is Back in the Studio!

Tim Hortons “Roll Up The Rim” Promotion Goes All Digital

Bath and Body Works will Open a Canadian Online Store Soon

WATCH: Hilarious SATAN & 2020- Match Made In Hell Commercial

The History of the Canada’s Climate and Environment is This Year’s Theme for Canada History Week

Remember The Raccoons?