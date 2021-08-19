Meet Local Olympic Gold Medalist!

On Tuesday, August 24th, you can meet Olympic Gold Medalist Deanne Rose in her hometown of Alliston (New Tecumseth). Rose was part of Canada’s Women’s National Soccer Team that won Gold at the Tokyo Olympics where she scored a vital penalty kick in the shootout.

The Town of New Tecumseth, which includes Alliston, Beeton and Tottenham, is throwing a parade in honour of Rose, which will begin at the Alliston Fire Hall at 6p.m. and will travel up Victoria Street West and Industrial Parkway to the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre where Rose will be recognized for her achievement.

The Olympic gold medalist will be available to sign autographs and pose for photographs until roughly 8p.m. All COVID protocols will be followed.

Deanne Rose, 22, was born in Alliston and attended Ernest Cumberland Elementary School and Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School. She began playing soccer at age 4. In August 2016, in Rio, Rose helped Canada win their second Olympic bronze medal after scoring the game-opening goal against Brazil. In doing so, she also became the youngest female Olympic goalscorer, aged 17 years and 169 days.