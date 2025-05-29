Meet the Cast of Survivor 50 — The Biggest Season Yet!

The tribe has spoken… and it’s massive.

CBS is going big for the landmark 50th season of Survivor—and we mean really big. In a rare move, host Jeff Probst dropped the entire cast list before filming even began, and let’s just say fans are already lighting their metaphorical torches in excitement.

With a supersized cast of 24 returning players, Survivor 50 is pulling from every corner of the show's 20+ year legacy—from day-one icons to recent power players. The cast even includes two mystery contestants from the upcoming Survivor 49. Here's who’s heading back to the beach to battle it out for bragging rights, fire, and (of course) a million bucks.

Old School Legends

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty (Borneo, All-Stars)

(Borneo, All-Stars) Colby Donaldson (The Australian Outback, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains)

(The Australian Outback, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains) Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs. Villains)

(Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs. Villains) Coach Wade (Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, South Pacific)

The Quintuple Threats

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers) — now competing for the fifth time!

(Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs. Villains, Game Changers) — now competing for the time! Ozzy Lusth (Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, Game Changers) — also returning for a fifth shot at the title.

From Reality to Hollywood

Mike White (David vs. Goliath) — Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus is back to outwit again!

(David vs. Goliath) — Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus is back to outwit again! Joining him: Angelina Keeley and Christian Hubicki from the same fan-favourite season.

Fan Favourites & Strategic Standouts

Aubry Bracco (Kaoh Rong, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction)

(Kaoh Rong, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction) Chrissy Hofbeck (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

(Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers) Rick Devens (Edge of Extinction)

(Edge of Extinction) Jonathan Young (Survivor 42)

The New Guard (Winners + Standouts from Recent Seasons)

Dee Valladares (Survivor 45 winner)

(Survivor 45 winner) Kyle Fraser (Survivor 48 winner)

(Survivor 48 winner) Emily Flippen, Q Burdette, Charlie Davis, Tiffany Ervin, Genevieve Mushaluk, Joe Hunter, Kamilla Karthigesu

And don’t forget—two more names from Survivor 49 are still under wraps. 👀

What’s Next?

The game-changing Survivor 50 will air in 2026, but filming kicks off soon with a few surprises still in store. Fans recently voted on key gameplay twists—those results will unfold on screen when the season airs.

So mark your calendars and sharpen your puzzle pieces. This is one Survivor season you won’t want to miss.