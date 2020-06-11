Meet the New Grumpy Cat, “Angry Kitzia”

Grumpy Cat, rest in peace, passed away 1 year-ago in May. He became an instant star and can be seen on thousands of meme’s across the internet.

If you were wondering, (it’s ok if you weren’t) who would rise to the occasion to fill the paw prints of Grumpy Cat, one has emerged.

Introducing, Angry Grumpy Kitzia. Her grumpy face is more of a scowl.

Angry Kitzia is quickly rising to fame with nearly 80,000 Instagram followers and she calls Florida home.