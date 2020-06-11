Meet the New Grumpy Cat, “Angry Kitzia”
She's even grumpier
Grumpy Cat, rest in peace, passed away 1 year-ago in May. He became an instant star and can be seen on thousands of meme’s across the internet.
If you were wondering, (it’s ok if you weren’t) who would rise to the occasion to fill the paw prints of Grumpy Cat, one has emerged.
View this post on Instagram
Kitzia’s human : @otdielnova «How to explain my friends who come over that my cat doesn’t hate them?» 😂 . . . . . . . . . #grumpycat #grumpy #grumpykitzia #grumpy_kitzia #meowed #9gag #9gagcute #9gaganimals #cat #catsofinstagram #catlife #cats #cats_of_instagram #catstagram #catlovers #cat_delight #cats_of_day #cats_of_instworld #catractive #catgag #funnyanimals #funnycats #tabbycat #tabbycatsofinstagram #tabbycats #cutecat #cuteanimal #thedodo #nature #котики
Introducing, Angry Grumpy Kitzia. Her grumpy face is more of a scowl.
View this post on Instagram
Pure love ! ❤️ . . . . . . . . . . #grumpykitzia #grumpycat #grumpyface #funnyanimals #funnycats #funnycatsvideo #cat #catsofinstagram #catlife #catlovers #cats_of_instagram #catstagram #animallovers #kittylove #meowmeow #meowed #meowedmememe #9gag #9gaganimals #9gagcute #thedodo #nature #naturee
Angry Kitzia is quickly rising to fame with nearly 80,000 Instagram followers and she calls Florida home.