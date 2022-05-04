Listen Live

Meg Ryan To Star In New Rom-Com!

Meg Ryan Returns To her Rom-Com Roots!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s the first romantic Comedy for Meg in 20 years!

 

MEG RYAN is in two of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’ve Got Mail”. And she’s making her return to the genre in a movie she’s also directing. It’s called “What Happens Later”, and she and DAVID DUCHOVNY play exes who are forced to reunite when they get snowed in at an airport.

Related: The Most Romantic Movies Ever, According To Charlie…

 

The blonde beauty has not starred in a rom-com since 2001’s Kate & Leopold with Hugh Jackman. Meg will star, direct and co-write the film…

Production will begin later this year in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Related posts

Charlie Puth Choke Backs Tears When Taking About His New Song Coming Out! 

And The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 Are…

Shawn Mendes Coat From The Met Gala 2022 Has the Internet Comparing it to Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston