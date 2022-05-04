Meg Ryan To Star In New Rom-Com!

It’s the first romantic Comedy for Meg in 20 years!

MEG RYAN is in two of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’ve Got Mail”. And she’s making her return to the genre in a movie she’s also directing. It’s called “What Happens Later”, and she and DAVID DUCHOVNY play exes who are forced to reunite when they get snowed in at an airport.

The blonde beauty has not starred in a rom-com since 2001’s Kate & Leopold with Hugh Jackman. Meg will star, direct and co-write the film…

Production will begin later this year in Bentonville, Arkansas.