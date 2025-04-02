No, Megan Fox and MGK Did NOT Name Their Baby ‘Celestial Seed’

The internet has done it again—this time, by misinterpreting MGK’s words about his newborn daughter with Megan Fox.

What Happened?

MGK recently shared a heartwarming post announcing the birth of their daughter, writing:

“She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” But some fans took that a little too literally and assumed Celestial Seed was the baby’s actual name.

MGK Clears Things Up

He had to jump back online to set the record straight, posting a screenshot of a TikTok video with the caption:

“Wait, guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ 🤣. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

A Growing Blended Family

This marks Fox and MGK’s first child together. However, they each have children from previous relationships:

👶 Fox shares three kids—Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8)—with ex Brian Austin Green.

👶 MGK has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a past relationship.

While the baby’s real name remains a mystery for now, one thing’s for sure—it’s not Celestial Seed! 😆