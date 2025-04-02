FREEZING RAIN/RAINFALL WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT click here for details
No, Megan Fox and MGK Did NOT Name Their Baby ‘Celestial Seed’

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published April 2, 2025
By Charlie

The internet has done it again—this time, by misinterpreting MGK’s words about his newborn daughter with Megan Fox.

What Happened?

MGK recently shared a heartwarming post announcing the birth of their daughter, writing:
“She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” But some fans took that a little too literally and assumed Celestial Seed was the baby’s actual name.

MGK Clears Things Up

He had to jump back online to set the record straight, posting a screenshot of a TikTok video with the caption:
“Wait, guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ 🤣. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

A Growing Blended Family

This marks Fox and MGK’s first child together. However, they each have children from previous relationships:
👶 Fox shares three kids—Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8)—with ex Brian Austin Green.
👶 MGK has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a past relationship.

While the baby’s real name remains a mystery for now, one thing’s for sure—it’s not Celestial Seed! 😆

