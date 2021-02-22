Meghan And Harry Donate To Women’s Shelter In Texas After Storm

After a record-breaking winter storm slammed into Texas, Meghan and Harry have stepped in to help!

The Royal couple has donated money to the Dallas Women’s shelter after the storm left the organization with fallen ceilings and burst pipes.

Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, a domestic violence service provider, announced Sunday evening that they had received a donation from the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The organization thanked the couple on social media!