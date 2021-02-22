Meghan And Harry Donate To Women’s Shelter In Texas After Storm
Their hearts are in the right place!
After a record-breaking winter storm slammed into Texas, Meghan and Harry have stepped in to help!
The Royal couple has donated money to the Dallas Women’s shelter after the storm left the organization with fallen ceilings and burst pipes.
Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, a domestic violence service provider, announced Sunday evening that they had received a donation from the Archewell Foundation, a non-profit created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The organization thanked the couple on social media!
Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo
— Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021