Meghan Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl, Lili!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Girl Lilibet Diana! “Lili”

On June 4th Harry and Meghan’s second child arrived weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Both Meghan and the baby “are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” according to the statement.

The name pays tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Both the palace and William and Kate put out statements expressing their excitement for the arrival of baby Lili!