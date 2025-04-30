Meghan Markle Used Her ‘HRH’ Title in a Gift — And Royal Watchers Are Raising Eyebrows

Just when you thought things had quieted down in Royal Land, Meghan Markle casually stirred the pot… with a gift basket.

So here’s what happened: Meghan recently popped up as a guest on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, and during the episode, Jamie, a motivational speaker and beauty brand founder, gushed about a sweet little gift she once received from Meghan. Cute, right? Until royal enthusiasts got a closer look at the note attached.

The card read: "With compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex." Yep — she used the ol’ Her Royal Highness styling, complete with her royal cipher and all the pomp that comes with it. Cue the royal gasps.

Let’s rewind. When Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020 (remember the Megxit era?), it was agreed, via Queen Elizabeth herself, that while they could technically keep the “HRH” titles, they wouldn’t use them publicly or for commercial purposes.

And to be fair, they haven’t… mostly. But this card, that came attached to some organic ice cream and jam (possibly from Meghan’s upcoming brand, As Ever), has reignited the debate about what “no longer using HRH” actually means.

PEOPLE reports that the gift was personal and more than a year old, not a commercial play, so technically, it’s not breaking any rules. But still, it’s a little like showing up to your ex-employer’s holiday party and helping yourself to the wine: not illegal, just… awkward.

So was it a big royal faux pas? Or just Meghan being Meghan, using the fancy stationery she already had lying around?

We’ll let the royal watchers duke it out. But one thing’s for sure — no matter how many oceans away they move, the Sussexes still know how to keep Buckingham Palace buzzing.