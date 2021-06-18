Meghan Markle Is Now A Best Selling Author!

It didn’t take long after the release of The Bench, a children’s picture book penned by Markle to reach No. 1 on The New York Times Bestsellers list. In fact, it only took a week!

Meghan shared the exciting news on her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, thanking fans for their support.

It was a personal note that reads;

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation, and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere,” she wrote. “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity—one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness—is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”

The story is actually a poem that Meghan wrote to Harry and Archie on his first father’s day. The story details the special bond between a father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes.